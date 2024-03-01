Deciphering India's GDP Growth: What It Means From Here

The release of India's GDP growth rates often throws up as many questions as it answers. The latest one was no different.

While India's GDP during the October-December 2023 period grew significantly, it was partly on account of net indirect taxes. The GDP growth for previous quarters too saw a sharp revision, reaffirming that the Indian economy remains strong, while still leaving economists and policy watchers to reconcile figures with economic activity.

India's GDP grew by 8.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical agency. This was sharply higher than estimates.

A Bloomberg poll of economists pegged GDP to grow 6.6% in the October–December period. GVA was expected to expand 6.4%.

The divergence was on account of net indirect taxes.