Band, Baajaa, Baaraat, Paisa: Wedding Economy Set To Get Bigger In 2024

Nov. 12, 13, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, and 29, and Dec. 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15 and 16. Chances are that if you are getting married this year, it's on one of these dates.

If you are not getting married, you are likely to be invited to a wedding on one or more of these dates.

Either would mean spending on food and beverages, venue booking, travel tickets, new outfit or two to wear, something to gift to the newlyweds, and so on.

After Diwali brought some festive cheer to some sectors in the economy, hopes are that a longer wedding season will keep the momentum going. The number of auspicious wedding dates this year are much higher than what was recorded in the last calendar year.

According to estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders, the retail sector, encompassing both goods and services, is expected to benefit from approximately 48 lakh weddings in November and December. This is much higher than the 35 lakh weddings reported last year.

This wedding season will likely generate business worth Rs 6 lakh crore, according to Praveen Khandelwal, a member of parliament from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and the secretary general of CAIT.