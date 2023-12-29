Weak Consumption Demand Key Vulnerability For Growth: Shashanka Bhide

He went onto buttress his growth concerns to the falling global growth as well "we also obviously do not see external demand being the major driver of the economy. On the supply side, we've had weak monsoons this year and this has certain implications to agricultural growth and rural demand. Then there is also the issue of great global uncertainties."

He further noted that all growth engines of the economy are also not firing from all cylinders now, leading some to wonder whether those drivers that are doing well alone can sustain higher growth? It can be noted that the country's exports dipped 2.83% to $33.9 billion in November and the narrowing trade deficit at $20.58 billion, as imports fell 4.33% to $54.48 billion.