Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: India To Be $5 Trillion Economy By FY28, Says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that India would become the third-largest economy in the world and also cross $5 trillion by FY28.

The inflows from foreign portfolio investors to India had been high, despite the global risks and the high rates maintained by the U.S. Federal Reserve, she said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

"Over 50 crore people have been brought into the banking system," Sitharaman said. "Currently, more than 80% of the people in India have bank accounts."