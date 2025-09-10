Vegetable Prices Soar In Delhi As Recent Floods Hit Supply

With the retreat of floodwaters in neighbouring states, wholesale markets in Delhi have seen a surge in vegetable prices over the past week. At Azadpur Mandi, Delhi’s largest wholesale market for vegetables and fruits, prices have increased significantly due to disruptions in supply after recent floods and heavy rain in neighbouring states.

Many of Delhi’s fruit and vegetable supplies originate from regions that endured severe flooding in August.

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, prices of key green vegetables surged between 8% and 34% in Azadpur Mandi. This was largely driven by disrupted supplies and crop damage across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, following heavy rain and flash floods in the last few days. The rise in vegetable prices reflects the impact of adverse weather conditions on agricultural production in these states.

According to a report from CRISIL Intelligence, heavy rainfall throughout August across Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has raised serious concerns about crop health. Punjab, in particular, experienced one of the most severe floods in decades, resulting in significant damage to key crops such as paddy, cotton and cauliflower.