Vadhvan Port To Elevate India's Position Within Global Maritime Hubs: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha
The Vadhavan Port Project is expected to improve India's container handling capacity by 23.2 million TEUs, eventually scaling up India’s position within global maritime hubs, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.
The Vadhavan project has signed multiple agreements to promote skilling programmes, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Vadhavan Port Project has signed an MoU with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and the Directorate General of Shipping have signed an agreement to provide skill development training to people affected in the Vadhavan region through selected maritime training institutes.
Vadhavan Port Project has forged a MoU with Sahyadri Farms, aiming at invigorating rural entrepreneurship and promoting the agri value chain.
Vadhavan Port Project has set up a WhatsApp Chatbox to coordinate with youth of Vadhavan, easing the accessibility to information and registering for the skilling programme
Training programme for heavy vehicle driving and mechanical skills are being actively conducted in collaboration with NGOs.