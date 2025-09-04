Export Lobby Seeks Rupee At 103 Per Dollar To Offset US Tariffs

Trump last week slapped 50% tariffs on Indian goods shipped to the US, to penalize the nation for its trade barriers and purchases of Russian oil. The tariffs are the highest in Asia, making Indian goods uncompetitive compared with manufacturing rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh. The US is India’s biggest export market, and the tariffs are expected to hurt labor-intensive businesses like textiles and jewelry the most.

Some analysts say the RBI is already allowing the rupee to drift lower to offset the damage. The currency has weakened 2.8% against the dollar this year, making it Asia’s worst performer.

“The pace of INR depreciation has picked up post the 50% tariffs on India,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. “Depreciation of INR is the only policy tool in the near-term to reduce the negative impact on exports.”

Chadha said the special currency rate would be an interim measure for shipments already booked by US buyers “to take care of existing orders that have to be shipped at 50% tariff.”

A weaker rupee rate for exporters would be risky for the central bank, though. It could damage broader sentiment toward the currency, which, in turn, could force the central bank to step up intervention in the foreign exchange market, causing a rapid erosion of India’s reserves.

“To me, it makes no sense,” said Jamal Mecklai, chief executive officer of currency consultant Mecklai Financial Services Ltd. “Subsidy, if at all, should come from the government and not from the exchange rate side,” said Mecklai, who also advises exporters.

The rupee is already quite weak, and in the recent past has stayed stable even when the dollar weakened, he said. “One may think the exporters have already enjoyed a favorable exchange rate for a long time,” he said.