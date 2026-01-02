Business NewsEconomy & FinanceUS To Cut Tariffs On Imported Pasta, Italy Foreign Ministry Says
ADVERTISEMENT

US To Cut Tariffs On Imported Pasta, Italy Foreign Ministry Says

Rates that were provisionally set in September dropped to 2.3% for La Molisana pasta, about 14% for Garofalo and 9.1% for 11 other producers, from a previous retaliatory tariff of almost 92%.

02 Jan 2026, 06:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pasta boxes on a shelf at a supermarket in Turin. Photographer: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Europe.&nbsp;</p></div>
Pasta boxes on a shelf at a supermarket in Turin. Photographer: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Europe. 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The US decided to reduce controversial anti-dumping tariffs on some Italian pasta brands, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said.

The US Department of Commerce made the move before an anti-dumping investigation concludes in March, the ministry said in a statement. Rates that were provisionally set in September dropped to 2.3% for La Molisana pasta, about 14% for Garofalo and 9.1% for 11 other producers, from a previous retaliatory tariff of almost 92%.

“The redetermination of the tariffs is a sign of the recognition by US authorities of our companies’ willingness to cooperate,” the ministry said. The rates are still subject to change pending the final conclusions from the probe.

La Molisana, Garofalo and others are facing anti-dumping tariffs after being accused of selling their products in the US at artificially low prices. The levies are in addition to the baseline 15% tariff already in place on most European Union exports to America.

The US Department of Commerce couldn’t immediately be reached for comment during the New Year holiday.

ALSO READ

What’s the Best Pepper to Use in Pasta? Chefs Say It’s This One
Opinion
What’s the Best Pepper to Use in Pasta? Chefs Say It’s This One
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT