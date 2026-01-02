US To Cut Tariffs On Imported Pasta, Italy Foreign Ministry Says

The US decided to reduce controversial anti-dumping tariffs on some Italian pasta brands, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said.

The US Department of Commerce made the move before an anti-dumping investigation concludes in March, the ministry said in a statement. Rates that were provisionally set in September dropped to 2.3% for La Molisana pasta, about 14% for Garofalo and 9.1% for 11 other producers, from a previous retaliatory tariff of almost 92%.

“The redetermination of the tariffs is a sign of the recognition by US authorities of our companies’ willingness to cooperate,” the ministry said. The rates are still subject to change pending the final conclusions from the probe.

La Molisana, Garofalo and others are facing anti-dumping tariffs after being accused of selling their products in the US at artificially low prices. The levies are in addition to the baseline 15% tariff already in place on most European Union exports to America.

The US Department of Commerce couldn’t immediately be reached for comment during the New Year holiday.