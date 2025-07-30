US Tariffs On India: How Penalty With Possible BRICS Levies Can Impact Trade

At face value, the 25% tariff still places India in a better position than some regional rivals. China, embroiled in a prolonged trade war with the US, faces levies as high as 51%, while Bangladesh is facing 35% and Sri Lanka 30%.

In contrast, Vietnam has managed to negotiate a more favourable arrangement — 20% tariffs for locally produced goods. Indonesia has also secured a relatively lenient 19%. Japan, meanwhile, benefits from a strategic trade agreement capping duties at 15%.

India’s 25% tariff matches that imposed on Malaysia, but without a bilateral deal or special provisions, India’s overall position remains uncertain.