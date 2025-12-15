US Tariffs Bite, Exporters Absorb Pain As India Pins Hope On Trade Deal

Indian exporters are facing sustained pressure from US tariffs that have made their products nearly 30% more expensive than those from competing countries, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Tuesday, acknowledging the strain on labour-intensive sectors even as exporters work to retain long-standing buyer relationships.

Responding to NDTV Profit at the monthly trade data briefing, Agrawal said exporters have so far shown resilience by absorbing losses to hold on to US customers, despite a clear erosion in price competitiveness. "They are doing well to maintain ties with buyers in the US, even under difficult conditions," he said.

The Commerce Secretary noted that exporters continue to have a fair expectation that India and the US will be able to reach a trade deal, which would ease tariff pressures. Until then, the government is working to manage the stress through targeted support measures rather than short-term fixes.