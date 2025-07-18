US Tariff Uncertainty Hits Indian Exporters’ Confidence, Order Books

As India and the US moved into the final leg of trade negotiations, exporters across key sectors began to feel the heat.

Exporters and businessmen from engineering, plastics and pharmaceuticals said delayed tariff decisions from Washington had stalled expansion plans, pushed back new US orders and clouded short-term growth.

Engineering exporters, according to EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha, saw a rush to frontload shipments in June and July. "There was a serious amount of frontloading happening. July was on track to surpass June, both record months," he said. He estimated 18% year-on-year growth in shipments, but warned this would reverse soon.

"We foresee a dip in August and September, and the real hit will come in Q1 of 2026." He also said exporters were rethinking long-term investments. "Trump can’t be trusted on trade."