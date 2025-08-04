Business NewsEconomy & FinanceUS Tariff Rate Seen At 20%, Immediate Focus On Russian Oil Penalties: Nomura's Sonal Verma
ADVERTISEMENT

US Tariff Rate Seen At 20%, Immediate Focus On Russian Oil Penalties: Nomura's Sonal Verma

Nomura's Sonal Verma said negotiations are still continuing on 25% reciprocal tariff. In August, the US trade team is visiting India. The Indian team will be open to some concessions.

04 Aug 2025, 12:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
US tariff rate, US tariffs, US tariffs on India, India-US trade deal
US tariff rate is expected around 20%. Penalties on Russian oil imports are more important as it will be crucial for short-term. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)

Nomura is expecting that the final US tariff rate on India will be lower than present 25%. As most competitor countries are taxed at the range of 19–20%, it is likely India may end up with a rate not below it, Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) said.

"Negotiations are still continuing on 25% reciprocal tariff. In August, the US trade team is visiting India. The Indian negotiating team will be open to some concessions," she said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ

Proposed US Tariff To Impact Shrimp Exports By 7-9% This Fiscal: Crisil Ratings
Opinion
Proposed US Tariff To Impact Shrimp Exports By 7-9% This Fiscal: Crisil Ratings
Read More

The immediate focus is on penalties on Russian oil imports as these will be more important as far as short-term impact is concerned. The brokerage is also waiting for final tariff rates on various sectors like pharmaceutical, automobiles, electronics etc.

These sectors are roughly about a quarter of India's exports, which is currently unimpacted by US reciprocal tariffs, she said in an interview to India. Pharmaceutical, electronics are exempt as of now hence, the effective tariff rate is 25%. Based on the impact on exports and elasticity of demand of importing sectors, Nomura sees a downside risks of 20 basis points on GDP growth projection, Varma said.

Labour-intensive and low-margin sectors like textiles, gem and jewelry and leather are more exposed to International trade. The margin pressure on these sectors could be significant. There could be an impact on jobs. More targeted support measures are coming from the government.

The support may come for specific export products in a form of interest-rate subvention, duty drawback claims while complying with World Trade Organization norms. The fiscal cost will be shared between Government and banks, she said.  

ALSO READ

Trump Tariff: Exporters Seek Assistance, Credit At Affordable Rates
Opinion
Trump Tariff: Exporters Seek Assistance, Credit At Affordable Rates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT