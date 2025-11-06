US Supreme Court Signals Intervention As It Rules Trump 'Wrongly Imposed Tariffs On Dozens Of Nations'

Bessent, who has been leading talks with China, and others have emphasized the role tariffs played in helping Trump secure a trade truce last week. An adverse Supreme Court ruling isn’t expected to have a huge impact on the relationship itself.

Part of the reason for that is China is likely to face higher tariffs implemented through other authorities available to Trump. A temporary setback for the administration could give China a tactical win, but it is unlikely to be a permanent victory, according to a person familiar with the matter.

On the other hand, much of the recent economic crossfire between the US and China wasn’t related to tariffs and had more to do with each countries’ chokehold on sensitive products. The US imposed export controls on semiconductors and other advanced technologies while China used its dominance of rare earths development to impose pain on the US and its allies.

The fragile detente reached by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to lead to further meetings between the two leaders next year. Bessent has described the relationship as being “on a much more even keel now.”

But if the US imposes new tariffs using one of the other authorities at Trump’s disposal, that could also be viewed by the Chinese as a violation of the truce, potentially sending the relationship into a tailspin again, the person said.

“It’s widely expected that they will turn to other authorities to carry out the America First trade agenda that they laid out in the policy memo on Jan. 20,” said Blake Harden, senior chief trade policy adviser at EY’s Washington Council practice.

Harden said she expects the administration to continue using Section 301, the statute that underpinned Trump’s first-term China tariffs, in some instances, or continuing with the Section 232 sectoral tariffs he has so far applied on products including cars and steel and threatened to use against semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and robots.

They may also use other authorities like Section 122, which allows tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, or Section 338, which has been on the books since 1930 but never used.

Uncertainty, Harden said, "is the name of the game right now."

The consequences of so many unknowns also apply to the economy, where companies will need to plan for many contingencies regarding their supply chains and costs.

According to Bloomberg Economics, a broad ruling against Trump would cut the US average effective tariff rate to 6.5%, a level not seen since before the president’s April 2 Rose Garden announcement of his “Liberation Day” tariffs on dozens of countries.

Such a move would blunt the impact of Trump’s trade war on the US economy, leading to a 0.6% hit to US GDP, compared to a 1.7% blow if the current tariffs are preserved. That also doesn’t account for the potential economic boost from tariff revenue refunds.

Bessent has gone back and forth about how important tariff revenue is to balancing the US’s fiscal books. He has by turns said it would be “terrible” if the Supreme Court rules against the administration, thereby forcing the Treasury to return a good portion of the revenue already collected, and said the revenue is “all extra” and won’t have that big an impact if it goes away.

The tariff revenue has played an important role in narrowing the budget deficit, bringing it down to $1.78 trillion for the most recent fiscal year, a drop of 2% from the $1.82 trillion in 2024. But it has only made a dent in the overall trajectory of the government’s borrowing. And the amount of tax revenue being taken in by the government is expected to shrink as a result of Trump’s signature tax cuts passed earlier this year.

"The deficit would be even wider if they weren’t generating revenue through this channel," said Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.