US Producer Prices Rise By Most In Three Years On Services

“While businesses have assumed the majority of tariff costs increases so far, margins are being increasingly squeezed by higher costs for imported goods,” Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide, said in a note. “We expect a stronger pass through of levies into consumers prices in coming months with inflation likely to climb modestly over the second half of 2025.”

The report indicates companies are adjusting their pricing of goods and services to help offset costs associated with higher US tariffs, despite the softening of demand in the first half of the year. Stock-index futures declined and Treasury yields rose after the wholesale inflation data.

The extent to which companies pass the burden from tariffs on to consumers will be key in defining the path of interest rates. While Federal Reserve officials generally expect import levies to push inflation higher in the second half of the year, they’re divided over whether it will be a one-time adjustment or more enduring.

With consumer price data earlier this week pointing to a milder pass-through in July, and the labor market now shifting to a lower gear, Fed officials are widely expected to lower borrowing costs when they meet next month. However, the firm wholesale inflation data may give some policymakers pause that price pressures are rearing back up again.