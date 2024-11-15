US Industrial Production Falls On Strike, Hurricane Disruptions

US industrial production declined in October as the impacts from a Boeing Co. machinists’ strike and a pair of hurricanes reverberated through manufacturing for a second month.

The 0.3% decline in output at factories, mines and utilities followed a revised 0.5% decrease a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Friday.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for about three-fourths of total industrial production, slid another 0.5%, after a revised 0.3% drop the previous month. Mining and energy extraction rose 0.3%, while output at utilities climbed 0.7, the most in four months.