US Industrial Production Falls On Strike, Hurricane Disruptions
Mining and energy extraction rose 0.3%, while output at utilities climbed 0.7, the most in four months.
US industrial production declined in October as the impacts from a Boeing Co. machinists’ strike and a pair of hurricanes reverberated through manufacturing for a second month.
The 0.3% decline in output at factories, mines and utilities followed a revised 0.5% decrease a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Friday.
Manufacturing output, which accounts for about three-fourths of total industrial production, slid another 0.5%, after a revised 0.3% drop the previous month. Mining and energy extraction rose 0.3%, while output at utilities climbed 0.7, the most in four months.
