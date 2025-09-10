US-India Trade Talks: 'Markets Will Welcome Trump And Modi's Renewed Tariff Push' — Check Expert Reactions

India and the US are making progress on a trade deal, following weeks of tension between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India and the US will conclude trade talks soon, in response to President Donald Trump's recent overture. This development comes after a period of hostile rhetoric between the two leaders.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that Washington and New Delhi are continuing negotiations to resolve trade frictions, and said he was confident that the two countries will arrive at a successful resolution over the tariff issue.

"I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!"

Calling the two countries "close friends and natural partners", Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

Experts have welcomed this move by Modi and Trump. Here are reactions by some of the market experts.