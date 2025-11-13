US House Passes Spending Bill To End Longest-Ever Shutdown

A six-week clash between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats that disrupted flights across the country and delayed food aid for millions is set to end within hours after the House passed a temporary funding bill.

Fully restarting the federal bureaucracy after the longest US government shutdown in history could still take days. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters Wednesday he anticipated waiting a week to start lifting flight restrictions at major airports.

The House voted 222 to 209 Wednesday evening to pass the interim funding, drawing opposition from most Democrats because it doesn’t include their central demand in the shutdown fight: the renewal of expiring subsidies for Affordable Care Act health insurance policies.

The White House said Trump will sign the spending package Wednesday night, formally ending the shutdown.

The shutdown fight has weighed on the US economy. The Congressional Budget Office last month projected a six-week government closure would lower real gross domestic product growth in the current quarter by 1.5 percentage points. A bit more than half of the loss may be recouped early next year as federal programs resume and government employees receive back pay, the CBO forecast.