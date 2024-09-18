BlackRock Counts India Among 'Prime Investment' Markets If Fed Cuts Rates

But that might not be the case this time.

Although, past rate cuts have frequently been followed by recessions, such as the 1995 and 2019 cuts and the 2020 rate-cutting cycle which was initiated during an ongoing recession, this time around, things might be different, Chaudhuri notes.

"We've seen the labour market in the US softening a little bit from about six months ago, but none of the data recessionary territory yet," she said.

The manufacturing sector, consumer spending, labour market—none of them are pointing to a recession, she said. But warned that it can of course change, "and a lot of that will depend on how the Fed handles this cut cycle".

Equity markets tend to perform well 12 months into a rate-cutting cycle, Chaudhuri said.

"We’re telling investors to stay up in quality during this period of slowing growth." There are significant opportunities in fixed income due to the attractive yields currently available, she said.