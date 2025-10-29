US Fed Meeting Today: October FOMC Meeting Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

The US Federal Reserve’s FOMC is widely expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75%-4%, according to reports. While markets broadly expect a rate cut this week, investors will closely watch for signs of whether the central bank may begin winding down its quantitative tightening programme. The measure is aimed at curbing inflation and removing liquidity from financial markets.

"We expect the FOMC to end its securities runoffs at this month’s meeting," analysts at Wrightson ICAP were cited as saying by Reuters. While they’re skeptical that genuine liquidity tightness has emerged in money markets, some of the recent turbulence in short-term lending "is clearly a sufficient warning sign to justify moving on to the next phase of the Fed’s normalisation plan."

Focus will also be on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell offers any guidance on the outlook for the rate cuts, with the government shutdown leaving officials in the dark on fresh economic indicators, the report added.

Major brokerages anticipate that the Fed will deliver 25-basis point cuts at each of its two remaining meetings this year, following the widely expected reduction in September, according to the news agency.

The Federal Reserve’s policies influence the entire US economy and can affect factors such as interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and personal loans, and returns on savings accounts.

During its September meeting, the Fed had decided to cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points to the range of 4% to 4.25% in an effort to stimulate the US economy by making borrowing cheaper.