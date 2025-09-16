US Fed FOMC Meeting September 2025: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details
Analysts anticipate that the Federal Reserve will lower its key federal funds rate this week, marking the first reduction since December 2024.
With the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting today, market experts, analysts and policymakers are watching to see how the US central bank responds to signs of a faltering job market and persistent unemployment. The meeting will be held over two days, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with an increasing number of officials, has lately stressed that the threat of job market weakness is now on par with the dangers of rising inflation.
Even so, the decision could see divisions, especially from hawkish regional Fed presidents who remain wary of a renewed surge in prices and the possibility of political influence.
The Federal Reserve’s policies affect the broader economy as well as individuals, shaping the interest charged on mortgages, credit cards, personal loans and even the returns on savings accounts.
Updates and projections from FOMC meetings provide a perspective on the country's financial health.
What To Expect From The FOMC Meeting?
Based on futures data tracked by CME Group’s FedWatch tool, there is a 93% probability of a quarter-point cut, bringing the benchmark range down to 4%–4.25%. A deeper, half-point move is seen as less likely, but not ruled out.
At the press briefing, Fed Chair Powell is expected to revisit themes from his recent Jackson Hole address, underscoring what he described as a clear softening in labour market trends, according to an EY report.
EY's preview of the meeting says he is also likely to underline that the balance of risks has changed, with inflation pressures still a concern but growing weaknesses in employment now taking on greater significance, the report added.
So far in 2025, at every meeting, the Federal Reserve has opted to leave the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged, holding it within the 4.25% to 4.5% range.
When And Where To Watch Fed FOMC Meeting Live
The upcoming FOMC meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 16, and Wednesday, Sept. 17. The timing for the meeting is 2 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 p.m. IST).
The press conference, which follows the meeting, will be streamed live on the social media handles of the Federal Reserve on platforms such as X and YouTube.
NDTV Profit will also stream the FOMC press conference on its YouTube channel.