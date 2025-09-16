US Fed FOMC Meeting September 2025: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

With the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting today, market experts, analysts and policymakers are watching to see how the US central bank responds to signs of a faltering job market and persistent unemployment. The meeting will be held over two days, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with an increasing number of officials, has lately stressed that the threat of job market weakness is now on par with the dangers of rising inflation.

Even so, the decision could see divisions, especially from hawkish regional Fed presidents who remain wary of a renewed surge in prices and the possibility of political influence.

The Federal Reserve’s policies affect the broader economy as well as individuals, shaping the interest charged on mortgages, credit cards, personal loans and even the returns on savings accounts.

Updates and projections from FOMC meetings provide a perspective on the country's financial health.