US Presidential Election's Outcome Could Intensify Challenges For Asia-Pacific Economies: Fitch

Higher trade barriers in the wake of the US elections could pose additional challenges for issuers across multiple credit sectors in Asia-Pacific, particularly if Chinese exports via third-party nations attract more attention, according to Fitch Ratings.

Heightened trade barriers could pose significant challenges, especially for countries reliant on exports to the US, with Vietnam identified as the most vulnerable, as per the latest Fitch Ratings report on the US presidential elections' impact on APAC. Other countries like Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea also face considerable exposure, it said.

The report highlighted that sharp increases in US tariffs could adversely affect global economic growth, with particular pressure on APAC economies. If trade protectionism escalates, geopolitical tensions may rise, further straining credit profiles for some APAC sovereigns, it warned.