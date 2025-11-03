US Crude Imports To India Surge In October, But Russia Remains Biggest Source Despite Tariff, Sanctions Cloud

India's crude oil imports from the United States has risen sharply, jumping to over a four-year high, even as Russia remains the top supplier to the country, according to the data released by maritime data and analytics provider Kpler on Monday.

Washington exported a total of 568,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to New Delhi in October, which is the highest since March 2021, as per the Kpler data sourced by news agency Informist. This amounted to 12% of India's overall oil imports.

Russia, meanwhile, remained the main source, accounting for 34% of India's crude basket with 1.62 million bpd supply in October.

This comes in the backdrop of 25% additional tariffs levied by the US on India for sourcing crude from Russia, and the recent US sanctions slapped on two of Moscow's biggest oil producers — Rosneft and Lukoil

According to Kpler, India is unlikely to completely halt crude oil imports from Russia. However, the country is expected to widen its crude basket, as domestic refiners are cautious of the US sanctions.