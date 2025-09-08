UPI Spending In Bars, Clubs, And Lounges Rebounds After Three-Month Dip

The Unified Payments Interface spendings in bars, clubs and lounges turned positive in August after slipping for the past three months, as per the latest transaction value data by National Payments Corp.

The discretionary food and beverage sector showed a more nuanced recovery, recording a 6% growth month-on-month at Rs 49,800 crore. Bars, pubs and liquor shops stabilised at Rs 6,100 crore with 3% month-on-month growth, reversing July’s contraction. Meanwhile, eating places & restaurants rebounded with 7% month-on-month growth after two months of flat or negative growth.

Fast food restaurants, at Rs 14,500 crore, held steady momentum, growing 5% month-on-month, an improvement from the 2% growth seen earlier.