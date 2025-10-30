UPI 'Soft Power By Design', May Shape Geopolitics: Nikhil Kamath

Kamath shared many infographics in his post, highlighting the burgeoning popularity and success of the online payment method. Via UPI, users can send or receive money to someone's phone number or by scanning a QR Code.

He highlighted that UPI had beat out Visa as the platform that had the largest volume of daily transactions on the globe with 65 crore a day, as opposed to Visa's 64 crore per day. Mastercard came in third with 45 crore transactions each day.

"UPI did in nine years what Visa could not do in six decades," the infographic said.

It said that UPI achieved this position in nine years with seven countries, which Visa and Mastercard were unable to do in 60 years across more than 200 countries.