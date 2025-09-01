UPI Crosses 20-Billion Transactions In A Month For First Time

The Unified Payments Interface saw a record number of 2,000 crore or 20 billion transactions in August, a 34% year-on-year uptick in payments, according to a post on X by the National Payments Corp.

The UPI crossed 20 billion transactions for the first time in its history, according to reports. In terms of volume, the previous highest number was 19.47 billion recorded in July.

Up to Rs 24.85 lakh crore was transacted for August by the NPCI. The average daily transaction count for the month was 64.5 crore. The average daily transaction amount was Rs 80,177 crore.

The highest ever UPI transaction in value terms was Rs 25.14 lakh crore recorded in May.