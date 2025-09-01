UPI Crosses 20-Billion Transactions In A Month For First Time
The average daily transaction amount was Rs 80,177 crore.
The Unified Payments Interface saw a record number of 2,000 crore or 20 billion transactions in August, a 34% year-on-year uptick in payments, according to a post on X by the National Payments Corp.
The UPI crossed 20 billion transactions for the first time in its history, according to reports. In terms of volume, the previous highest number was 19.47 billion recorded in July.
Up to Rs 24.85 lakh crore was transacted for August by the NPCI. The average daily transaction count for the month was 64.5 crore. The average daily transaction amount was Rs 80,177 crore.
The highest ever UPI transaction in value terms was Rs 25.14 lakh crore recorded in May.
In July, 1,947 crore or 19.47 billion were transacted, which amounted to Rs 25.08 lakh crore. It grew 22% YoY in the same month. The average daily transaction count for July was 62.8 crore. This amounted to Rs 80,919 crore. Similarly, June saw a transaction count of 1,839 crore worth Rs 24.04 lakh crore.
Previously, UPI had achieved a record of more than 700 million transactions in a day on Aug. 2, as reported by NDTV.
Maharashtra was also the leading state in UPI transactions, with a 9.8 share in the number of UPI transactions, according to an SBI Research report cited by NDTV, Karnataka (5.5%) followed behind in second place, with Uttar Pradesh (5,3%) closely trailing by in third place.
"The share of peer-to-merchant transactions in total value transactions has increased from mere 13% in Jun 2020 to 29% in July 2025. During the same period, the share in volume has increased to 64% from 39%, indicating robust growth in digital payments and financial inclusion," the report said.
