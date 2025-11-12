Business NewsEconomy & FinanceCabinet To Greenlight Rs 25,000 Crore Export Promotion Mission, Says Sources
Cabinet To Greenlight Rs 25,000 Crore Export Promotion Mission, Says Sources

First announced in the Union Budget, the Export Promotion Mission is designed to insulate domestic exporters from global uncertainties, and address persistent bottlenecks in the export ecosystem.

12 Nov 2025, 04:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
This massive financial commitment underscores the government’s focus on long-term trade stability and expansion.(Representative image. Source: Gokaldas Exports website)
The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the much-awaited Export Promotion Mission (EPM) on Wednesday, sources told NDTV Profit. The initiative is aimed at offering a Rs 25,000 crore support package for exporters over six years to shield them from global trade shocks and boost export growth.

First announced in the Union Budget, the EPM is designed to insulate domestic exporters from global uncertainties and directly address persistent bottlenecks in the export ecosystem. This massive financial commitment underscores the government’s focus on long-term trade stability and expansion.

The mission is anticipated to operate via two key components. One stream will specifically focus on enhancing export credit availability, crucial for maintaining liquidity, while the second component will target export quality and market development.

