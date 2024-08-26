UPS vs OPS vs NPS: How Is Unified Pension Scheme Different

In a move that will change the course of pension schemes in India, the government on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme, which is said to be a mix of the previous two schemes.

The Unified Pension Scheme provides government employees an assured 50% of the basic average pay drawn over the last 12 months before retirement, for a minimum service of 25 years. This is similar to the Old Pension Scheme.

UPS assures Rs 10,000 minimum pension per month after 10 years of service, while OPS did not specify a minimum pension amount.

Among other benefits, the new scheme also provides 60% of pension to the family after the employee's death. OPS also provided a family pension, but typically at a lower percentage of the employee’s pension, which makes the UPS more attractive.