Unemployment Rate In Urban Areas Falls To 6.5% In October-December 2023: Government Data

Unemployment rate continues to ease in urban areas, while the labour force participation is on the rise.

Unemployment rate in urban areas decreased to 6.5% in October-December 2023 from 7.2% during the same period in 2022, for persons aged 15 years and above, according to the quarterly labour force survey for October-December 2023, published on Monday.

For males, the unemployment rate decreased to 5.8% from 6.5% in October-December 2022; while for females, it fell to 8.6% from 9.6% over the same period last year.