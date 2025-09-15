Unemployment Rate Dips For Second Month To 5.1% In August: Govt Survey

Overall, rural unemployment rate has declined successively for three months in a row from 5.1% in May 2025 to 4.3% in August 2025. The Worker Population Ratio among females has witnessed a rise for two months in a row to 32% in August 2025 from 30.2% recorded in June 2025.

The enhancement in WPR across both rural and urban areas has translated into an improvement in the overall WPR, which has increased to 52.2% in August 2025 from 51.2% in June 2025.