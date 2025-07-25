UK FTA: India Has Right To Retaliate If Carbon Tax Hurts Industry, Say Sources

If the United Kingdom's proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism adversely impacts Indian trade, the UK agreed on Friday that India will have the freedom to implement counterbalancing measures, as per sources to NDTV Profit.

The UK's proposed carbon tax is still at a preparatory stage and could potentially come into effect from January 1, 2027. India has also raised the matter of CBAM during the trade pact negotiations. Since the CBAM is not yet in existence, it is not a part of the FTA, but mechanisms will be established to address and work around its possible impacts.

While the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement has been signed between India and the United Kingdom, the text of the deal does not explicitly mention whether India has managed to secure an exemption from the mechanism.

The carbon tax is a levy that the UK will impose on carbon emissions at the production stage. This is set to affect sectors like iron, steel, aluminium, and other carbon-intensive products.