UCO Bank IMPS Glitch: Here's What To Do When Your Account Is Wrongly Credited

Out of nowhere, when one receives a message stating your bank account has been credited with a considerable amount of money, the first reaction could be that of joy.

Seeing that big balance may even tempt some into using it. But, maybe, temper that feeling a little.

Experts who spoke to NDTV Profit said the account holder must inform their bank branch immediately or knock on the doors of the cyber cell.

The surprise transfer of Rs 820 crore to UCO Bank's 41,000 accounts for three days from Nov. 10 is one such example. The credit in these bank accounts was apparently a result of a technical glitch in the Immediate Payment Service channel, according to the bank.

Since the IMPS is a digital payments channel, customers are advised to register a complaint with the cyber cell. In case the money credited has been transferred to another account or withdrawn, there is little a lender can do to recover the funds, according to experts.

Soon after the glitch was reported, UCO Bank said it recovered Rs 649 crore or 79% of the total amount erroneously credited to the account holders via IMPS.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR on Dec. 5 and began investigating the case, in which money landed in UCO Bank's accounts through 8.53 lakh IMPS transactions from 14,000 account holders of private banks in three days. Surprisingly, no corresponding amount was debited from the originating bank accounts. Several account holders also withdrew the funds credited into their accounts, the officials said.

This could brew trouble for such bank account holders.

The person who may have used those funds can get into trouble when the law enforcement agencies start investigating, according to Harshvardhan Roongta, a certified financial planner at Roongta Securities Pvt.

"The first and foremost thing that people must do is inform their bank about the random credit of money," Roongta said. "To prove one's own credibility as an honest customer, it is a must because this money could have come from fraudulent transactions."

This would help banks to do a thorough check on where the money has come from, he said.