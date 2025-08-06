Trump's Tariff Tango: India Faces 50% Tariffs Despite 2.7% Share In Total US Imports

The United States has imposed sharp tariffs on countries whose share in its cumulative imports stands low. India has been hit with a cumulative 50% tariffs, while products from the country make up only 2.7% of US imports, as per the data compiled by NDTV Profit Research.

Taiwan and Vietnam, whose share in total US imports stand at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively, have been hit with 20% tariffs. Similarly, tariffs of 15% have been announced against Japan, South Korea and Ireland, whose share in total US imports stand at 4.5%, 4% and 3.2%.

Notably, the US has emerged as one of the largest exporting destinations for New Delhi in financial year 2024-25.

According to India's Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, exports to the US stood at $86.5 billion during the April 2024–March 2025 period, marking a strong 11.61% year-on-year growth. India's total exports for the fiscal 2025 touched $437.5 billion.