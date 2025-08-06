Trump's Tariff Tango: India Faces 50% Tariffs Despite 2.7% Share In Total US Imports
India, whose share in cumulative US imports stood at 2.7%, has been hit with a total of 50% tariffs.
The United States has imposed sharp tariffs on countries whose share in its cumulative imports stands low. India has been hit with a cumulative 50% tariffs, while products from the country make up only 2.7% of US imports, as per the data compiled by NDTV Profit Research.
Taiwan and Vietnam, whose share in total US imports stand at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively, have been hit with 20% tariffs. Similarly, tariffs of 15% have been announced against Japan, South Korea and Ireland, whose share in total US imports stand at 4.5%, 4% and 3.2%.
Notably, the US has emerged as one of the largest exporting destinations for New Delhi in financial year 2024-25.
According to India's Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, exports to the US stood at $86.5 billion during the April 2024–March 2025 period, marking a strong 11.61% year-on-year growth. India's total exports for the fiscal 2025 touched $437.5 billion.
The momentum continued in the first quarter of this fiscal as India exported goods worth $20.8 billion to the US, reflecting a 22.2% growth in comparison to the same quarter last year.
Among the top export commodities that drove India's trade with US in the first quarter were telecom instruments, drug formulations and biologicals, petroleum products and ready-made garments.
According to DGCIS, telecom instruments stood at $6.04 billion, drug formulations and biologicals at $2.41 billion, and petroleum products at $1.57 billion.
India’s export performance contrasts sharply among the major markets. While the US, UK, and Germany posted double-digit growth, exports to China (-14.45%), South Africa (-14.31%), and Italy (-11.85%) saw significant declines. This divergence underscores a strategic realignment of India’s trade focus toward Western economies amid global geopolitical shifts and tariff realignments.