Trump's 25% Tariffs Impact: India's GDP Faces 50-Basis-Point Hit, Weaker Rupee May Offer Support — Here's How

US President Donald Trump's decision to slap India with a 25% tariff and additional punitive duties for trade with Russia will shave off some economic growth, but a weaker rupee may extend some support.

Key sectors, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agri-products, and machinery, are expected to feel the brunt. The recent weakness in the Indian rupee, if sustained, could cushion the impact by improving the price competitiveness of Indian goods globally.

India and the US have been locked in negotiations for an interim trade agreement for months. Despite multiple rounds of discussions recently, a mini or an interim trade agreement has remained elusive.

After Trump's decision on Wednesday, New Delhi said negotiations with Washington will continue and did not impose any retaliatory duties.

Here's a brief on what analysts are saying: