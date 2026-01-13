Trump Vows 25% Tariff On Goods From Iran 'Business' Partners

President Donald Trump said he is imposing a 25% tariff on goods from countries “doing business” with Iran, ratcheting up pressure on the government in Tehran that has been rocked by widespread protests.

Trump posted on social media on Monday that the new duty would be “effective immediately,” without providing details about the scope or implementation of the charges. The action has the potential to disrupt major US trading relationships across the globe. Iran’s partners include not only neighboring states, but large economies including India, Turkey and China.

“Any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” he said.

The US president already imposed levies as high as 50% on Indian goods tied to their purchase of Russian oil. The two sides have been working for months to finalize a deal that would provide long-sought tariff relief to New Delhi.