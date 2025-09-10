Trump Urges EU To Impose 100% Tariffs On China, India To Pressure Putin: Report

US President Donald Trump has called on EU officials to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Reuters report. Trump reportedly made this request during a conference call with EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan and other EU officials, who are currently in Washington to discuss sanctions coordination.

The US had indicated it was willing to impose similar tariffs if the European Union heeded the US request, the report added. The US request, if heeded, would result in a change of strategy for the EU, which has preferred to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than tariffs.

The US began charging Indian goods a 50% tariff from Aug. 27, including a 25% punitive levy for buying Russian oil. Washington has accused New Delhi of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing its oil.