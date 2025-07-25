Trump Turns To ‘Flood The Zone’ Playbook To Attack Powell’s Fed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is smack in the middle of one of President Donald Trump’s preferred attack strategies — flooding the zone.

When Trump goes on the attack, it’s rarely linear. He seeks multiple angles at one target, undermining the person’s ability to focus on answering one critique.

That’s exactly where Powell finds himself as Trump pushes the Fed to hew more closely to his agenda. Instead of just focusing on their disagreement over the timing of interest-rate cuts, Trump has also personally attacked Powell, questioned spending on the renovation of the Fed’s Washington headquarters, discussed the job with at least one possible replacement and appointed three political officials to a planning commission that is reviewing the Fed’s project.

On Thursday, Trump ramped up the pressure even further when he visited the Fed headquarters to see its renovations in-person, turning it into a televised political event. “I just want to see one thing happen, very simple: Interest rates have to come down,” the president said before a gaggle of reporters and photographers, with Senator Tim Scott standing beside him.

At the central bank, however, Trump signaled he’d moved off the idea of firing Powell, saying, “I think he’s going to do the right thing. Everybody knows what the right thing is.”

Trump has used a similar flood-the-zone playbook to slash staff at federal agencies, undermine the judicial system and take on the policies of elite universities like Harvard and Columbia.

Six months into his second term, he’s now testing this blueprint on the Fed, a staid — and nominally independent — institution in charge of tempering inflation and sustaining the labor market. Never before has Trump so aggressively gone after this many facets of the Fed, despite his long-standing frustration with Powell, whom he nominated to the top job in 2017.

Former Trump official Marc Short called the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on the Fed a no-lose proposition, politically. The multi-pronged attacks will do one of three things ultimately, Short said: It will allow the White House to claim victory when Powell does eventually lower interest rates; it lets Powell’s successor understand the expectations for the job under Trump; and it sets up a scapegoat if the economy eventually falters due to Trump’s tariffs.