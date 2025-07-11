Trump Threatens 35% Canada Tariff, Floats Higher Blanket Rates

President Donald Trump will levy a 35% tariff on some goods coming into the US from Canada, in a blow to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to avoid punishing levies on goods sold to the US. The tariff level would take effect from Aug. 1.

“Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States,” Trump said in a letter to Carney posted Thursday.

The announced rate is an increase from the current 25% tariff on Canadian imports not covered by the trade deal negotiated between the US, Canada and Mexico, which do not face additional tariffs. That exclusion would remain unchanged, according to a official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.