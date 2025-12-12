Trump Tariffs: US Senators Pressed For 25% Tariff Relief For India — Inside The Closed-Door Briefing

"I have a team right now as we speak in New Delhi working on this. There is resistance in India to certain row crops and other meats and products. You said they were a difficult nut to crack. I agree with that 100%. But they have been quite forward-leaning. The type of offers they have been talking to us about are some of the best we have received as a country. I think that's a viable alternative market," Greer said as reported by Hindustan Times.

Warner, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, has been a vocal advocate for transparency on the deal. Meanwhile, India's mission in Washington has intensified outreach, with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra meeting about a dozen key Senators, including Republicans Rick Scott, Dave McCormick, Steve Daines, and Bill Hagerty, and Democrats Brian Schatz and Tammy Duckworth, many from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

These diplomatic moves coincide with a US trade team, led by Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, concluding talks in New Delhi on Thursday.

Six rounds of in-person negotiations have occurred so far as both sides aim to resolve disputes over agriculture, energy, and market access.