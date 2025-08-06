Trump Tariffs: Time For India To Turn Crisis Into Opportunity, Says Anand Mahindra

With US President Donald Trump setting the total tariff on India at 50% Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra Group, has called on India to proactively harness the ongoing global tariff disruptions to drive transformative domestic reform.

In his post on X, Mahindra drew parallels with the 1991 foreign exchange crisis that triggered India’s liberalisation. Mahindra suggests that the current wave of trade protectionism — especially the US-led tariff war — could be a similar inflection point.

"These ‘unintended consequences’ could become long-term positives for global growth," Mahindra noted.