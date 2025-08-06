Trump Tariffs On India: Who Has It Worse? Here's What Industry Experts Think

President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods being exported to the United States. The additional tariffs will be effective from Aug. 27, according to the executive order, bringing up the total tariffs India has to pay to 50%

Here is what experts think on the impact of the additional tariffs on the Indian and American markets:

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra Group, said the "law of unintended consequences seems to be operating stealthily in the prevailing tariff war unleashed by the US".

"Shouldn’t India too seize this moment to shape a virtuous consequence for itself? Just as the 1991 forex reserves crisis triggered liberalisation, can today’s global ‘Manthan’ over tariffs yield some 'Amrit' for us?" he asked.