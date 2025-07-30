Trump Tariffs: India Inc, Exporters Disappointed, Deeply Concerned

India Inc. and leading exporters have voiced deep concern over US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian goods, calling the move politically motivated, economically disruptive, and detrimental to strategic ties.

The development comes as Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports on Wednesday ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. Trump also hinted at further unspecified penalties linked to India's continued imports of Russian military equipment and energy.

The Indian government has "taken note" of Trump's remarks and is "studying" the implications of the tariffs, as well as additional penalties linked. It reiterated its commitment to a fair and balanced trade agreement, adding that it would take "all steps necessary to secure our national interest".

The 25% tariff, plus penalties may appear harsh but "India is not significantly worse off than countries that signed deals with the US", according to Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative. He pointed out that partners like the UK, EU, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam also face elevated tariffs after offering sweeping concessions.

Trade bodies are sounding the alarm over the move. "This is a deeply concerning development. The US is our largest market, accounting for over $10 billion in exports," Kirit Bhansali, chairperson of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said.

"Blanket tariffs will inflate costs, delay shipments and threaten thousands of livelihoods," he said, urging Washington to reconsider the decision.

Agneshwar Sen, trade policy leader at EY India, called the tariffs "an unfortunate development", but expressed optimism that contentious issues would be resolved soon.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry echoed this sentiment, calling the decision "disappointing". It added that the move could have a "clear bearing on India’s exports" but hoped the tariffs would be a "short-term phenomenon". The chamber expressed confidence that ongoing US-India talks would lead to a beneficial outcome.

Hemant Jain, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce, said Indian MSMEs would be "momentarily impacted" but this is also an opportunity.

"With global buyers looking to de-risk from overdependence on select geographies, India is emerging as the most credible, democratic, and scalable alternative," he said. "And with China and Vietnam facing similar tariff headwinds, India stands to gain long-term trust, diversified market share and stronger positioning as a resilient global partner."

Pankaj Chadha, chairperson of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council, said it was "unfortunate that political issues have become part of trade talks" and criticised the decision to penalise India for its energy and defence needs.