Trump Tariffs Impact: How New US Tariff Doubts Will Play Out Among Trade Partners

Similarly, trade with Japan and South Korea is unlikely to be substantially altered. Japan has already signed a tariff and investment deal with the US, while South Korea has yet to put pen to paper on its recent agreement. It seems unlikely either nation would tear up those hard-fought agreements.

“We expect most trading partners that announced agreements with the Trump administration earlier this year to remain in those agreements to avoid renewed tariff uncertainty,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Alec Phillips and Jan Hatzius wrote in a note.

“However, as it is the US importers who pay the tariffs and not trading partners, the willingness of other countries to stick to the agreed deals might not be relevant,” they wrote. “The most likely solution would be for the administration to use its other authorities to impose the tariffs called for under the deals, but the process of doing so would create renewed uncertainty.”