US Negotiators In India To Revive Trade Deal Talks Amid Trump Tariff Overhang

A team of US negotiators will hold discussions with Indian officials in New Delhi on Tuesday to revive talks on a bilateral trade deal. The delegation is led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia. They arrived in the national capital late Monday.

The US team will hold crucial talks with Indian officials on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) after a meeting planned for late August was stalled.

The trade negotiations come in the backdrop of the Trump administration's 50% tariff on Indian goods that includes a 25% levy as a penalty for purchasing Russian oil that New Delhi has slammed as 'unjustified'.

The meeting is seen as a key step toward finalising the first tranche of the trade deal by the year-end, as committed by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi in February.