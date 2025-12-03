Trump Says He Will Announce Fed Chair Powell's Successor In Early 2026

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would reveal his choice to succeed outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “early next year.”

“We'll be announcing somebody probably early next year for the new chairman of the Fed,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting, according to Bloomberg.

Trump also remarked that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent does not want the job.

His latest comments come just days after he told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had already decided on his pick for the top Fed role. Trump, however, did not disclose who the candidate would be.

A couple of days ago, Trump addressed questions about who would replace Powell but refused to name anyone. “I know who I am going to pick, yeah,” he told reporters while returning to Washington.

When asked whether National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett would be chosen as the next Fed chair, Trump replied, “I’m not telling you. We will be announcing it.”