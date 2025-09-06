Trump Says Hassett, Warsh And Waller Are Finalists For Fed Chair

President Donald Trump said he saw White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the finalists to replace the central bank’s chair, Jerome Powell.

“You could say those are the top three,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier, Trump indicated that while he had some idea of who he wanted to pick for the position, he was committed to an interview process.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was thought to be a contender for the job before removing himself from consideration, is organizing the search and reiterated Friday that he wasn’t interested in the position.

“I’m the only person on the planet who does not want the job,” Bessent said.