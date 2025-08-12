Trump Names Heritage’s EJ Antoni To Lead Bureau Of Labor Statistics

President Donald Trump named EJ Antoni, chief economist of the conservative Heritage Foundation, to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics after firing the former head of the agency earlier this month.

Trump appointed Antoni, who has been vocal about his concerns with BLS jobs data and revisions, in a Truth Social post. The position is subject to Senate confirmation.

“Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE,” Trump wrote.

Antoni would succeed Erika McEntarfer, whom Trump abruptly fired Aug. 1 after a BLS report showed weak job growth in July and substantial downward revisions to the prior two months. He accused her, without evidence, of manipulating the numbers for political purposes, while noting that she was appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Trump’s firing of McEntarfer shocked economists across the political spectrum, who immediately came to her defense and BLS as an institution. The agency’s work, in addition to that of other US statistical offices, has a “gold standard” reputation globally for being free of political influence — a status which many now fear is at risk.

BLS routinely revises its data in an effort to make it more accurate in the long run. But the latest revisions, which trimmed 258,000 jobs from May and June, were particularly eye-catching — marking the largest downward adjustment since the pandemic.

Steve Bannon, a senior adviser to Trump in his first term and an influential voice in conservative circles, had pushed Antoni for the role, calling him “the perfect guy at the perfect time to run the BLS.”

Antoni came on Bannon’s podcast shortly after the latest jobs report was released, where he was asked if there was a “MAGA Republican” in charge of BLS. Antoni responded, “No, unfortunately.”

Antoni added that the absence of a Trump pick running the agency is “part of the reason why we continue to have all of these different data problems.” He contributed to the Project 2025 policy rubric, which, in part, called for maximizing hiring of political appointees at the Labor Department, which oversees BLS.