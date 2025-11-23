Trump Is Easing Tariffs To Tackle US Food Inflation — But Will India Benefit?

US President Donald Trump has removed the additional 40% tariff on a range of Brazilian agricultural imports including beef, coffee, cocoa and fruit, in an effort to reduce food-price inflation in the United States.

The reversal was issued through an executive order on Nov. 20 and allows refunds on duties collected since Nov. 13, Reuters reported.

The decision strengthens Brazil’s price advantage in the US market at a time when India is attempting to expand its agricultural exports. Both countries compete in categories such as coffee, processed food and fruit-based products, and the tariff cut could increase competitive pressure on Indian shipments.

Brazil supplies around one-third of US coffee imports, giving it a dominant position even before the tariff rollback, Reuters reported. The share of Brazilian agricultural shipments exposed to the maximum 50% duty has now fallen to about 22% from 36% after the latest cuts, according to Reuters.