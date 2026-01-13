Trump-Iran Tariff Threats: A look At Trade Relations Between India And Iran

India’s trade links with Iran are small in headline terms but concentrated in specific goods, a point that has gained relevance after tariff warnings from the United States against countries continuing business with Tehran.

India imported goods worth $441.83 million from Iran in FY25, accounting for 0.06% of total imports. Exports to Iran stood at $1.24 billion, or 0.28% of total exports. The limited scale masks exposure in select segments where Iran accounts for a large share of India’s trade.

The issue followed comments by Donald Trump, who said the United States would impose a 25% tariff on goods from countries doing business with Iran. He said the tariff would apply to business conducted with the United States and would take effect immediately, without detailing implementation.