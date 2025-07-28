Trump Says 15-20% Baseline Tariff Likely For Countries Without Trade Deals

US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he will likely impose a blanket tariff between 15% and 20% on imports from countries that haven't signed separate trade agreements with the United States.

"For the world, I would say it'll be somewhere in the 15% to 20% range ... I just want to be nice," Trump said during a joint appearance with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland. "I would say in the range of 15 to 20%: probably one of those two numbers," he added.

The proposed rate marks a significant jump from the 10% baseline tariff Trump had announced back in April, raising concerns for smaller nations that had been expecting a more moderate approach.

Earlier this month, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had indicated that many smaller nations including those in Latin America, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa would face a 10% tariff under the proposed plan.