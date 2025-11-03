Trump Doubles Down On Tariffs Defence Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing; To Skip Hearing to ‘Avoid Distraction’

US President Donald Trump intensified his defence of tariff policies, calling next week's Supreme Court hearing on tariffs "one of the most important in the history of the country."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that a president must be allowed to impose and adjust tariffs quickly, claiming that without that authority, the US would be "at a major disadvantage against all other countries throughout the world, especially the 'Majors.' In a true sense, we would be defenseless!"

Trump said tariffs have brought the US great wealth and national security during the time he has served as president, crediting them for pushing the stock market to "All Time Highs many times… with virtually No Inflation." He added that recent negotiations with China and other nations succeeded only because tariffs gave him leverage to secure fair and sustainable deals.

Calling the stakes unprecedented, Trump wrote: "It will be, in my opinion, one of the most important and consequential Decisions ever made by the United States Supreme Court."

He warned that if the Court restricts presidential tariff powers, the US could face dire consequences: "If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status — Pray to God that that doesn't happen!"

Trump also said he will not attend the Court proceedings on Wednesday so as not to distract from the importance of the decision.

Separately, Trump had recently warned that the US could face an economic collapse similar to the 1929 Great Depression if a federal court strikes down his tariff policies. He had claimed that tariffs have delivered a huge positive impact on the US stock market, asserting that markets hit new record highs "almost daily" and that "hundreds of billions of dollars" are flowing into government coffers because of the tariffs.

"If a Radical Left Court ruled against us… it would be impossible to ever recover," he said. "It would be 1929 all over again — a GREAT DEPRESSION."